LAHORE - The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here today (Friday) at 2:30pm here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the audit committee will provide an update to the BoG, said PCB spokesman on Thursday. The composition of the BoG includes PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani.