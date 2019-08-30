Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhawa region to make the drive against airing illegal Indian content on cable and Indian DTH more effectively. He visited the PEMRA Regional Office yesterday. During his meeting with cable TV operators of Mardan, Charsada, Swabi, Nowshera, Pabbi, Tongi, Swat, Malakand, Hangu, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, D.I. Khan, the PEMRA chief warned them that no leniency on Indian channels and Indian content would be tolerated.

They were categorically warned of strict legal actions if found relaying any Indian channel in violation of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and PEMRA. In the wake of the current standoff with India on Jammu & Kashmir, representatives of cable TV operators were conveyed that the Authority shall not spare any licensee and shall lodge FIRs against such network operators. A countrywide crackdown against such violators has been started and PEMRA has seized all the illegal equipments from violators.

The cable operators’ representatives assured their full support and solidarity with State and PEMRA and resolved not to show any Indian channel or content. They also assured that no support will be extended to any cable operator who is found relaying Indian content and channels. Moreover, the PEMRA chief assured to address all fair demands of the Cable TV Operators. Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, Director General, (Admin & HR), Haji Adam, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media & PR) Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to the Authority, Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal and other officers were also present.