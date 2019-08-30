Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the latest regional and international issues, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his conversation with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the deteriorating situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran also highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the India to change the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

The two leaders reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on various fronts.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern and underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.