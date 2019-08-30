Share:

WAH CANTT - Police on Thursday booked a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and his accomplices under multiple sections for allegedly thrashing and manhandling Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) at Computerised Land Record Management and Information System and taking away an official record.

According to the First Investigation Report lodged with Taxila Police, A local PTI leader along with a number of his companions armed with pistols stormed into the ADLRs Office then manhandled and threatened the official. The application further states that as the said persons made an attempt to abduct him on gun point, he got refuge in the nearby chambers of lawyers. Taxila Police registered a case against the said PTI leader who is supposedly close aide of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, his son MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan and nephew MPA Ammar Sadeeq Khan under multiple sections of Pakistan Panel Code (PPC) and started further investigations. However, no arrest was made by Police till filing this news report.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed that police booked the persons for their involvement in attacking and mishandling ADLR. He said the police are looking for the fleeing culprits. He added that the track record of Zubair Khan was full with crimes and police had also registered cases against him in the past.

A source disclosed that the district high ups had made several efforts to hush up the issue apparently on pressure of a powerful federal minister, who is said to be the uncle of main accused Zubair Khan.

Furthermore it is said that officials of Land Record Management Center Taxila observed complete strike and protested to register their protest against the incident.