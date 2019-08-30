Share:

HAFIZABAD - RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi has stressed the need for interfaith harmony and brotherly atmosphere during the upcoming holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The RPO reviewed the arrangements made by the district police for maintaining peace and tranquillity during the holy month. He also went round the routes and venues of different processions and majalis. Earlier, the RPO addressed the District Peace Committee which was attended by members of civil society, Ulema and administration and sought their proposals for ensuring peaceful conditions in the district. The RPO also planted a sapling in the DPO office in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan.

ROBBED

Four traders were deprived of Rs400,000 by three armed bandits near Fatehke flyover in broad daylight here on Thursday. The victims including Amanat Ali, Ghulam Rasool, Qaiser and Walayat were on the way to Pindi Bhattian on a truck. They just reached near the flyover when three armed bike riders intercepted the truck and snatched Rs400,000 and cell phones from them. The police have registered a case and are investigating.