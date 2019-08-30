Share:

Rawalpindi - Police conducted a search operation in several areas of Kahuta and apprehended five suspects besides recovering weapons and drugs from their possession, police spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday.

Separate cases were registered against the detainees who were being grilled by the investigators, he said.

According to him, following the instructions of CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana, a heavy contingent of police headed by SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and ASP Saud Khan had combed the areas of Mohra Bahro, Jhandala Village, KRL Picket and Galoreen Gala.

and checked 30 houses and interrogated more than 100 persons, he said.