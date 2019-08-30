Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have launched a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and held 13 suppliers including the notorious drug seller Mama Jamil from various areas of the city.

According to sources, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali while taking notice of open sale of narcotics in limits of Police Station Civil Line has formed a special team under surveillance of DSP Civil Line Circle Syed Tahir Kazmi and SHO Yasir Abbas tasking it to raid the dens of Narcotics and to arrest the peddlers. Following the orders of SP, the police team raided at Musali Town (Mubarak Lane) and held the notorious drug peddler Muhammad Jamil alias Mama along with two of his accomplices and seized 1250 grams of Hashish from their possession. The detained drug peddlers were shifted to PS Civil Line where cases were registered against them. The same police team also netted another drug peddler namely Abdul Qayyum alias Muna from limits of PS Civil Line with recovery of 1100 grams of Charas and registered Case against him, sources said.

Likewise, two other drug peddlers namely Muhammad Arif and Navid have been held by PS Civil Line and seized 1420 grams of Charas from their possession, sources added.

Similarly, a team of PS Banni, under supervision of SHO Ahsan Tanvir Kiyani, carried out a raid at a den and held two bootleggers namely Ijaz Khokhar and Salman Tahir besides recovering 150 bottles of liquor from their possession. Cases were filed against the accused, sources said. Another bootlegger namely Khanzada was apprehended by PS New Town officials with recover of 5 litre liquor, they said.

In yet another crackdown against drug peddlers, a team of PS Waris Khan caught two narcotics suppliers and seized 1800 grams of Charas from their possession. Separate Cases were lodged against the accused who were identified as Faheem Jan and Muhammad Arshad.

In limits of PS Sadiqabad, two outlaws were also rounded up by police from whom 200 grams of Charas, a 30 bore pistol and 4 bullets were recovered by police, sources said. The accused have been identified as Atif Gull and Ali Sher, they said.

PS City officials, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, held 3 drug suppliers and seized 200 grams of Hashish and 10 bottles of liquor. Separate cases were also lodged against accused who were indentified as Ilyas Khan, Waqar Afsar and Azmat Mehmood, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of police and ordered them to continue the crackdown down against drug mafia.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police also overturned a gambling den by arresting 8 gamblers, according to a police spokesman. He said a team of PS Sadiqabad headed by SHO Shujat Ali Babar raided a gambling den and arrested eight gamblers besides recovering 11500 cash, 9 mobile phones and playing cards, he said.

He also informed PS Waris Khan has arrested a proclaimed offender namely Muhamamd Nadim who was wanted by police in a fraud case.