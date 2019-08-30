KARACHI - All private schools in Karachi remained close as heavy rain lashed the city which is expected to continue till Friday.
According to Private Schools Association, the decision to keep the private schools closed was taken because it was difficult for children and teachers to reach school due to rain. Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rain in the city today (Thursday). The current monsoon spell to continue till Friday.