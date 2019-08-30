Share:

KARACHI - The fragile transmission and distribution system of the K-Electric remained affected on Thursday as millions of people spent sleepless night on Wednesday due to prolonged power failures following a brief spell of rain.

Electricity played hide-and-seek till late in the night causing hardship and mental agony for Karachiites.

The prolonged power breakdown continued to pile miseries on people in almost every part of the city

Reports suggested that the power supply was disrupted in most parts of the city immediately after brief rainfall Wednesday and since then hide-and-seek of electricity continued.

Monsoon showers and precipitation late on Wednesday caused power interruptions in parts of the city including some areas of Malir, Surjani, Orangi Town, Korangi, Manzoor Colony, Mehmoodabad, Defence, FB Area and North Karachi.