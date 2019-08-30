Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kahn, was striving to ensure ‘ease of doing business’. Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Umar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy and Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, she said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the investors and general public from infamous red-tapism and for this purpose a roadmap had been formulated.

She said that PM Imran intended to provide all facilities to the investors and businessmen in order to attract foreign investment which would eventually create new job opportunities in the country. Replying to a question, Firdous said that the PM had expressed displeasure over the tweet of a PTI MNA on PTV and had issued directives to avoid such comments in future. Special assistant to the PM said that PM Imran worked over 18 hours a day to accomplish the goals listed in party’s manifesto. “PM Imran believes this is high time to serve the nation,” Firdous added.

She informed that the PM Imran had tasked his Special Assistant Naeemul Haq with looking into alleged violations of party discipline by the party members. She further said that if any member had any complaint, he or she should raise the issue at party’s meetings rather than going public.

Replying to a question, she said that there would be no holiday in offices or educational institutions on Friday. “The employees would come out of their offices whereas in schools, colleges and universities the students and faculty staff would gather in grounds to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brethren,” she explained. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Babar said the petroleum sector had been divided into five key areas like oil and gas exploration and production (E&P), refining and marketing, pipelines and gas distribution, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

He said some policy changes had been made to facilitate new companies in the E&P sector by abolishing 10 unnecessary steps, out of 24-30, required for seeking approval for drilling in potential areas. “There will be a certain time limit for seeking approval at each step, and if no response is given, the case will be moved to the next stage automatically,” he added.

Babar said as many as 27 new exploration blocks had been identified in potential areas of hydrocarbon reserves after a detailed survey, for which international auction process would be initiated in December this year and completed in three rounds.

Besides, he said, there were some small and old fields from where E&P companies had stopped extracting natural gas due to high cost, adding now the government had planned to give incentives to these companies in this area so that domestic production of the gas could be increased to some extent and LNG import at higher rates could be avoided.

In the refining and marketing sector, the SAPM said there were some 17-25 steps for setting up a petrol pump. “Out of which, he said, only six to seven steps, including obtaining approval from Environment Protection Agency, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Explosive Department concerned are necessary,” he said, and added, “Whereas, the steps have been reduced from 14-19 to 5-6 for setting up oil storage facilities in different areas.” He said three oil refineries, out of five existing facilities, were inefficient, and the government had announced a 10-year tax exemption for them to increase their capacity.

“The given concession would also be available to new deep conversion oil refineries,” he elaborated. Commenting on gas pipelines and distribution system, Babar said mechanism of utility bills’ payment was being revamped, under which, the bill would be delivered to consumers with a time-limit of 15 days to deposit it. This system, he said, had been agreed, in principle but would take one to two months for implementation.

He said Mobile App and Web Portal would be launched so that gas consumers could lodge their complaints, which could be operated using consumer identity number. In September, the SAPM said, a campaign would be launched to create awareness among consumers about conservation of gas and avoid excessive billing during the peak winter season.

“The consumers will be told that how much gas a geyser and heater consumes during 24 hours,” he said, and added the citizens would be helped in installing efficient appliances and equipment to save the commodity. He said oil and gas exploration companies had added 40 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) gas during the last six months, while another 30 MMCFD would be injected into the distribution system in next two months.

Nadeem Babar said a new LPG policy was being finalised and would be announced next month, expressing confidence that it would ensure smooth supply of the commodity during the winter season at controlled price. He said LPG quota system was being abolished and now Oil and Gas Development Company and Pakistan Petroleum Limited would hold open auction under which the commodity’s supply would be ensured at prescribed rates throughout the year.

He said five new companies were interested in setting up LNG terminals, having the capacity of 500 to 700 MMCFD gas, in the country. The SAPM said the government was also working to settle the longstanding issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), saying that an offer had been made to the industrial sector to pay 50 percent of its outstanding GIDC and get 50 percent reduction in the rate of GIDC in future. Answering a question, Babar said gas connections would be provided to people living in the surroundings of gas fields.