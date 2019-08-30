Share:

SIALKOT - Negligence on the part of Municipal Committee Daska has resulted in the inundation of a family park established at the lawns of Daska’s Nawaz Sharif Municipal Stadium.

The park, meant for providing recreational facilities, has been turned into a pond of stagnant dirty water.

The park speaks volumes about the performance of the officials concerned as all the springs installed there are broken and waiting for their repair.

It is worth mentioning that this Daska Family Park has been lying abandoned for the human beings but not for the stray cattle, which often found wandering there and grazing the untrimmed grass there in this park-turned-dirty water pond.

Officials of Daska Municipality said that the MCD had no funds for this direly needed rehabilitation.

Local social, educational, religious and political circles of Daska have expressed grave concern over this miserable situation. They have strongly condemned and criticized the alleged poor performance of Daska Municipal Committee, which has allegedly turned its eyes blind towards this burning issue.

They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider to look into the matter and ensure its early rehabilitation in the larger public interest as well.

Police lasso

notorious drug-

peddler

Pasrur police have arrested a notorious drug-peddler, Anil Maseeh, and recovered 1.3kg of hashish from his possession during a raid Mohallah Khokharaan here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police also raided village Bajra Garhi-Sabzpeer and arrested accused drug-pusher Shehbaz with 2kg of hashish from him. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

POWER THIEVES BOOKED

Police have registered separate cases against four power thieves including Nasir, Javaid, Mehmood and Aslam for stealing electricity in Daska tehsil. Police have sent the accused behind bars.