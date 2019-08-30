Share:

KARACHI - Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $15.62907 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). SBP’s weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on August 23, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to 8,271.1 million dollars and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $7,358.6 million. During the week ending August 23, SBP’s reserves increased by $32 million to $8,271.1 million. Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of its new Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir with effect from August 30, 2019 from the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation. The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors will continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, said a SBP press release on Thursday.