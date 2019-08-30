Share:

WAZIRABAD - Under the Municipal Committee’s Infrastructure Development programme, a joint venture of World Bank and Punjab government, a total of Rs2 billion will be spent in MC Wazirabad during next four years.

According to MC sources, the first instalment of Rs130 million has been transferred to the MC’s special account for the upgradation of existing infrastructure, water supply system, sewerage, roads, streetlights, and sanitation. Wazirabad is one of the ten Municipal Committees of Punjab which has been included in the programme for the upgradation of the existing infrastructure with the cooperation of World Bank. The World Bank has provided 80 percent of the development funds while Punjab government provided 20 per cent. The second instalment of the development projects will be spent for the upgradation of hospital, colleges, schools, bridges, parks, roads