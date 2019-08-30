Share:

LAHORE - A meeting at Governor’s House was jointly chaired by Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for rallies and gatherings to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday at 12 noon.

It was decided at the meeting that the chief minister and the governor would join people at Faisal Chowk. People will also gather at Regal Chowk, Civil Secretariat Chowk, divisional headquarters and district and tehsil level at 12 noon to mark Kashmir Solidarity Daw. Rallies would be held after Friday prayers in which a large number of people would take part.

Buzdar said the nation would show solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian torture and aggression. He appealed to the nation to take an active part in the Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a strong message that Kashmiris are not alone.

Sarwar said that a strong voice would be raised against Indian atrocities and the case of Kashmir will be fought at every fora.

Provincial ministers Basharat Raja and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nazir Ahmed Chauhan (MPA), the chief secretary, Punjab Police IG, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

KASHMIR COMMITTEE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar constituted a special committee here on Thursday in the wake of the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the Punjab Kashmir Committee while the chief secretary and the chief secretary information and culture have been nominated as its official members.

Secretary Information will also act as Secretary to the Kashmir Committee. Other members of the committee include PTI MPAs Nazir Ahmed Chauhan, Uzma Kardar, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Mahindar Pal Singh. PML-Q MPA Sajid Bhatti has been nominated for minister’ office.

Basharat Raja approached the opposition for nomination of their two MPAs and he has called the first meeting of the committee on Friday. The committee would monitor human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian Army, along with providing necessary assistance to the federal government for projecting the Kashmir issue.

Buzdar has said the whole nation will take to streets on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris, as Pakistan cannot remain silent on Indian cruelties being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

He said the Modi government would have to face the consequences of the historic blunder of revoking special status of occupied Kashmir. It is regrettable that the world was playing the role of a silent spectator, while the Indian held Kashmir was burning, he added.

He regretted that India had continuously been depriving Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and people were even deprived of medicines and essential items as a result of prolonged curfew. Obstinate India had made lives of lakhs of people hell with its stubborn approach, he added.

Buzdar said the people of occupied Kashmir had rendered sacrifices for their freedom and their struggle would soon bear fruit. He said that sham democracy of the Modi government had been exposed fully, adding that no one could separate Kashmir from Pakistan as our lives and deaths and joys and happiness were common and Kashmiris would never be left alone by Pakistanis.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari condemned lockdown and brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The both leaders expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiris in a meeting at Governor’s House on Thursday.