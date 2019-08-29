Share:

LAHORE - Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season cricket camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever.

Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital on Wednesday and is under the treatment of specialists, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training is the camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI yesterday. “His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made,” he added.