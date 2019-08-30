Share:

Asifa Bhutto Zardari has said that that her father former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has again been shifted to prison from the hospital. If something would be happened to his health , the government would be responsible .

She was addressing a press conference here at Zardari House on Friday. She said that when she visited her father in hospital Friday morning doctors informed her that they are being pressurized to shift back President Zardari to jail whereas his condition requires that President Zardari should stay at hospital for further tests and treatment. Two medical examinations were conducted, one by NAB authorities and other by judicial authorities. Results of both examinations show that President Zardari needs immediate medical attention. One of the reasons is that three arteries in his heart are blocked. President Zardari suffers with severe spinal issues as a result of 11 and half years of unlawful incarceration. These as well as other issues and serious illness President Zardari needs immediate medical attention.

Asifa said that her family and Pakistan Peoples Party demand that President Zardari should be shifted back immediately to hospital to receive proper medical treatment. This is his right as a citizen of Pakistan and also as former President and head of a political party and sitting MNA. Denial of his right is a denial of human rights as well as justice. This is political victimization. He is the only former President not running away from the courts and from the country, she said.

She said that we would like to reiterate Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement earlier that it clearly shows the intent of selected government to endanger President Zardari’s life to achieve its own agenda. She warned that if anything happens to President Zardari the family and the party will hold this selected government responsible and accountable.

Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that government doctors advised to keep him in hospital for treatment but this government is not providing him health facilities and demanded to shift him to hospital immediately.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that on the day when selected PM who has sold out Kashmir was asking people to protest against human rights violation in Kashmir has himself violated the basic rights of a former President of Pakistan and warned selected PM to do as much he wants but should be ready to bear the same when time comes.

Senator Sherry Rehman calling this government a darber of Yazid said that there will be consequences if selected government does not give up its conduct and warned that this selected government will have to face resistance by the PPP.