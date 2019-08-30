Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly sitting on Thursday adjourned hardly after a minute it began for the fourth time in the ongoing session as Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani put off the session without taking any agenda owing to lack of quorum.

The sitting was scheduled to be started at 3pm but as many as 14 members were present in the house when the Speaker began it at 3:25pm. Durrani adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm without taking any business including Dua and Naat.

This was the fourth time in ongoing session that the chair adjourned the house without taking any business as similar decision was made on June 28, July 12 and August 06.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the ruling party is lengthening the assembly session just to meet their political objectives of issuing production orders at the cost of taxpayers’ money.

Talking to media outside the Sindh assembly, he said more than 100 days have already been passed but the Sindh assembly is still in session. He said an assembly sitting of one day costs as much as Rs5million, but the rulers are not concerned about this as it is the taxpayers’ money. He said the Sindh Assembly is being run just for issuing production orders of the MPAs of ruling party jailed for corruption.

Haleem asked what the public accounts committee in Sindh has done in last 10 years. He said the people of Sindh have no hope from the rulers of the province now and in future, as well. He said issues about the grievances of poor people are debated in the assembly but the rulers do not implement the decisions and resolutions of the assembly.

The PTI Sindh chief said on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan whole nation would show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Friday. He said his party, PTI, would arrange rallies in all cities and town of Sindh. He said every Pakistan stands shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said every Pakistani is ready to fight for Kashmir shoulder by shoulder with the brave army. He said tomorrow every leader and worker of the PTI would come out of their homes. He said in Karachi the PTI workers would reach the Mazar-e-Quaid at 11:30am in leadership of Sindh governor Imran Ismail to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He appealed to the citizens and workers of all other political parties to participate in this rally.

He regretted that the Sindh government has failed to drain out stagnant rainwater from the megacity. He said in his constituency, three children drowned in a pond of accumulated rainwater previous day. He said no department of government of Sindh is ready to pump out stagnant gutter-mixed rainwater from the low-laying neighborhoods of Karachi and other cities of Sindh. He said even the ministers who would drive luxury cars wearing blue jackets are also seen nowhere.

He said gutters are overflowing in different localities but the minister of local government, as well as, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) officers are not ready to assist the distressed citizens. He said his party is working on self-help basis under Let Us Clean Karachi campaign to give some relief to the garbage-hit Karachiites. He said on one hand water is leaking from the damaged lines and on the other hand people in many localities do not get drinking water.

He said in his constituency crime rate has increased but the area police are doing nothing. He said the government is not ready to serve poor people. He said in his constituency three-feet deep stagnant rainwater is still present in Jhonjhar Goth locality. He asked where the manpower and machinery of the Sindh government is. He asked the Commissioner Karachi to tell people how much funds he got to drain out the accumulated rainwater. He asked from the chief minister to tell people how much funds he got for Karachi and where this money was actually spent.

Haleem said the PPP government was busy in cruel jokes with poor people of Sindh. He said had provincial government, KMC and DMCs were under the control of his party, the people would have seen what is meant by performance. He said even in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital there are no medicines and supplies to treat emergency patients. He said he would continue to expose corruption and mismanagement of the rulers of Sindh.