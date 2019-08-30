Share:

LAHORE - The movement of vehicular traffic will remain suspended from 12:00noon to 12:30pm today as part of government’s campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris. A traffic police spokesman said that the ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be provided clear routes during the Kashmir Hour.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said that all the traffic policemen would participate in the mobilization campaign to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played during the Kashmir Hour.

Kashmir parade

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a youth convention and Kashmir Azadi parade at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium. A walk would also be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their rights to self-determination at Alhamra. Meanwhile, the Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) arranged a seminar titled ‘Current Crisis in Kashmir’ at its auditorium.

Former Ambassador Murad Ali was the keynote speaker. Murad Ali explained in detail the historical context of the current crisis in Kashmir. He said the story of Kashmir was the story of Indian repression and conspiracies. “India should stop denying ground realities, must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris,” he said. In her concluding remarks, Dr Umbreen Javaid expressed her solidarity with the people of Kashmir and thanked the participants. Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.