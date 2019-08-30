Share:

It is not surprising that the Power Ministry and its companies have been accused of corruption, mismanagement and lack of development in the power sector. The country’s problematic energy system has caused line losses, energy theft and millions of rupees lost as a result of inefficiency. While the problem of the energy crisis and load-shedding has been managed to quite an extent in certain parts of the country, others still regularly face outages – both planned and unplanned – to mitigate shortfalls or technical problems in the supply lines.

There is also no debate regarding whether something should be done to improve the performance of the power ministry; the country’s consistently growing energy needs can only be managed if the ministry looks to improve energy generation, nip corruption in the bud and attempt to have a long-term policy instead of merely working on a day-by-day basis. This is also one issue that both opposition and government seem to agree on, which is why one would assume that the state’s attention on the power ministry’s work would help improve its output.

However, their agreement on the issue doesn’t necessarily mean that any real work will get done; both the government and the opposition seem content on pointing fingers at each other, while the issue itself gets swept under the surface. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) completed its five-year tenure and handed over the reins of government to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and both seem to have no interest in actually improving the performance of the power ministry.

In this case, it is outrageous that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy was derailed as a result of an opposition protest about the power ministry’s failure and the government responded by threatening to organise a sit-in of its own outside the parliament. Bear in mind that this is the same assembly where PTI holds a majority, who is it really protesting against when it holds the power the fix the mess that is the power ministry?

The past year in government has only seen theatrics in greater frequency than in recent times. Lawmakers on both sides of the house have made the National Assembly completely toothless and ineffective. These representatives were voted into power to fix problems that country is beset by, and they cannot even find the time to do this because seemingly protesting against themselves is somehow more worthwhile. No one else can fix this problem, so who exactly is the protest for? The country is in dire straits right now, with major economic problems and India’s brutal subjugation of Indian Occupied Kashmir, it is time for the lawmakers to act more mature and work on this problem. This showboating must end.