KARACHI - Tortured bodies of three individuals were recovered from a park situated in Clifton area of the metropolis on Thursday.

Police said that the after being spotted by the passersby, it took into custody bodies of three people from Bakhtawar Park near Boat Basin area of Karachi.

Two among the deceased were identified as Amsheer Afzal and Ali Hassan and they hailed from Zareenabad Mardan and Ameen Town Faisalabad respectively.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem and identification of another person.

SSP South said that all three individuals slept in park on night and were tortured to death by unidentified culprits over unknown reasons.

Police said an investigation in the incident was underway. The guard of the park was questioned and video from CCTV cameras was being viewed to trace the murderers.