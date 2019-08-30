Share:

SARGODHA - Police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from KPK to Punjab and seized 48kg of hashish and opium from a car and arrested two smugglers.

Superintendent of Police Headquarters Malik Wajid Hussain on Thursday told the media that on the direction of District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, a raiding team led by DSP Bhalwal Malik Ghulam Abbas and SHO Sohail Zafar intercepted a car near Midh Morr. Police held accused persons - Zaheer Ahmed and Zafar Iqbal - belonging to Kotli Azad Kashmir and recovered 42kg of hashish and 6kg of opium from the car. SP Malik Wajid added that the narcotics were being brought from Peshawar for sale in different districts of Punjab.