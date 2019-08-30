Share:

BUREWALA - Three persons including two children were killed in road accidents here on Thursday, according to police.

A man was killed while three others were seriously injured when a truck collided with a donkey cart near Dallan Bungalow on Mian Chunno Road.

The speeding truck collided head-on with a donkey cart. As a result, driver of the truck identified as Bashir Ahmed of Mujahid Colony, Burewala was killed on the spot while three other people were critically injured. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and immediately shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala. One of the three injured was stated to be in critical condition. The injured were identified as Naeem s/o Bashir, Rashid s/o Nazir resident of Mujahid Colony Burewala and Qamar s/o Akram resident of Chak No. 60/12L Chichawatni. Saddar police started investigation.

On the other hand, two children died after their motorcycle collided with donkey cart near Chak 507/EB. Sajjad Ali, 14, and Danish Haroon, 10, residents of Chak 507/EB were going on a motorbike to bring drinking water. Due to darkness, their motorcycle collided with a donkey cart. As a result, Sajjad Ali expired on the spot while the other child, Danish Haroon, was critically injured.

He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala from where doctors referred him to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to his critical condition, but he also died on the way.