Share:

PESHAWAR - United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) have collaborated with Abacus Consulting to train and educate the youth of KP on advanced digital skills under UNDP’s ‘Kamyab Jawan: Youth Empowerment Programme’ and KPITB’s ‘KP Youth Employment Program’. The Advanced Digital Skills Training Programme is a platform that connects the youth in KP with the digital skills needed to help them acquire jobs and other paid work using the internet. Courses will be offered in modules that will equip the students with the skills needed to access digital opportunities, both in Pakistan and across the globe.