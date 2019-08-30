Share:

LAHORE - The All Punjab Vice Chancellors Convention at Governor’s House on Thursday decided to set curriculum of all universities on modern lines, do away with adhocism at universities and monitor vice chancellors’ performance.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar directed universities to start ‘Clean and Green Campus’ campaigns, publish calendars of senates and syndicates’ yearly meetings and complete bodied of senate, boards of governors and syndicates.

Sarwar directed universities to set up “student complaint committees” to solve students’ complaints and said that political interference in universities will not be tolerated. No one will be allowed to do politics in educational institutions, he said. Political influence over universities has been done away with and there is no chance of appointments of VC and registrars in violation of merit.

The convention was attended by Provincial Ministers Yasir Humayun, Husnain Buhadur Dareshak, Malik Nauman Langrial, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Babar Hayat Tarar, Higher Education Secretary Dr Raheel Siddique, Specialized Healthcare Secretary Momin Ali Agha, PHEC Chairman Dr Fazal Khalid, VCs of LCWU, UHS, Punjab University, University of Gujrat and private universities.

At the conference, vice chancellors talked to the governor, provincial ministers and other officials about their issues and performance. Sarwar said, “To monitor applications/complaints against universities, an online file tracking system would be initiated. The PTI government will take steps to transfer universities to solar power.

“We will take universities to international standards and all responsible authorities will have to play their role to achieve this,” he said.

He announced installation of filtration plants at universities with the support of Aab-e-Pal Authority. He suggested that professionals should be included in the boards of universities. Yasir Humayun said the Punjab governor and chief minister have always been in the loop on every issue faced by universities.