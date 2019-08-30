Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Coastal Development, Climate Change and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that with the participation of the members of the civil society district South would be made an ideal district.

Wahab said the he was extremely grateful of the business community of Karachi for participating enthusiastically Blue Jacket Campaign initiated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The adviser said this while talking to the journalists after planting a plant at Boat Basin road on Thursday.

The Adviser said that the fervour of the members of the civil society and the business community towards the initiative taken by the Sindh government for making Karachi green was also praiseworthy.

Wahab also thanked the business community for extending their full assistance in supporting the government to turn the Mai Kolachi into a model road.

He said that this Blue Jacket Campaign as well as the Green Karachi campaign would be extended to entire province. He said that every individual of the society should plant a tree and also help the government in its initiative of Blue Jacket Campaign. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the city of Karachi would again be turned into the metropolis with lots of green spaces with the help of the civil society.

The adviser said that it was extremely regretful that the garbage of the storm water drains was being thrown near sea. Even few of the parks had been littered in the name of so called Karachi campaign, he added. He said that the accumulated rain water from various areas had been drained out immediately. The Adviser requested those involved in Clean Karachi Campaign to not to throw the garbage of storm water drains into parks or other open spaces. He said that Sindh government was fulfilling its responsibilities a propos disposing off the garbage on daily basis.

Wahab said that the Mayor Karachi was asked to resign only if he was not able to fulfill his responsibilities. Responding to a question the Adviser said that whatever Haleem Adil Shaikh did he did it for the photo session only.