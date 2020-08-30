Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Min­ister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sat­urday said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, thirteen special economic zones were be­ing set up in Punjab.

Talking to Ambassador of Unit­ed Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi in Lahore, he said special facilities would be provided for investment in Spe­cial Economic Zones and Ravi Riv­er Urban Development Project.

During the meeting, they also discussed issues of mutual inter­est, promotion of bilateral rela­tions and cooperation in various fields including housing, indus­try, trade and business sectors.

The UAE Ambassador appreci­ated Punjab government’s effec­tive strategy to deal with Coro­na pandemic and said that UAE would like to enhance mutu­al cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.