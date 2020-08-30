LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, thirteen special economic zones were being set up in Punjab.
Talking to Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi in Lahore, he said special facilities would be provided for investment in Special Economic Zones and Ravi River Urban Development Project.
During the meeting, they also discussed issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields including housing, industry, trade and business sectors.
The UAE Ambassador appreciated Punjab government’s effective strategy to deal with Corona pandemic and said that UAE would like to enhance mutual cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.