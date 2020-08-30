Share:

ISLAMABAD-The police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in murder and molestation cases.

According to police, unidentified persons killed Safi Ullah through firing in sector G-13 of Golra Police area and fled. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed who constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan including Inspector Abdul Jabbar from Homicide Unit, SHO Golra Police Shamas ul Akbar and others. This team identified the accused involved in this assassination through CCTV cameras and nabbed main accused Irfan along with arms used as murder tool.

During the preliminary investigation, Irfan confessed to kill Safi Ullah with his four other accomplices over old enmity. The police team is raiding to arrest other accused.

In another case, SHO Golra Police Inspector Shamas ul Akbar, ASI Adnan Hussain and others nabbed an accused Faizan who molested a nine-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, Inspector Abdul Jabber from Homicide Unit, SHO Tarnol Police Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan along with police team nabbed Nawaz Ahmed who killed his pregnant wife after firing and later exposed that she was electrocuted.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of homicide unit, Tarnol and Golra police.

They announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those policemen who successfully resolved these cases.