Share:

KARACHI - Alike other parts of country, the 9th of Muharram was observed in Karachi on Saturday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

After passing through its designated routes and a brief pause due to stagnant water, Karachi’s central procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram was peacefully culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar.

The participants and clerics paid glowing homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their great sacrifice.

The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after Allma Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi highlighted the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in the Majlis-Aza which was attended by a large number of mourners.

After the Majlis, the procession was carried out from Nishtar Park but witnessed a brief pause outisde Imam Bargah e Ali Raza where the participants offered Zuhren prayer led by Moulana Haider Abbas Naqvi.

A large number of mourners including men, women, children and old age people kept reciting Marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions. The procession was culminated at peacefully at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Kharadar locality. The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Nishtar Park were sealed and movement other than procession participants remained banned during the procession.

The teams of bomb disposal squads also conducted their swiping operations at main procession routes. The pillion riding ban was also imposed on 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram across the city as well cellular service was also remained partially suspended. Police high ups have also deputed several snipers at high rise buildings.

BILAWAL MESSAGE

In a message on the Yom-e-Ashur on Sunday the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the people to “follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain in resisting tyranny, falsehood and oppression”.