MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) people are all set to mark Youm-e-Ashura today (10th Muharram) with due religious solemnity and reverence to reiterate the pledge to follow the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who rendered supreme sacrifices of their precious lives for supremacy and upholding of righteousness, truth and justice.

With reiteration of a firm resolve they have shown an unwavering resolve to resist all types of tyrannical forces and for the sake of righteousness and justice, and to accomplish the cherished mission of Islam in all circumstances.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers at all mosques and Imambargahs at Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zuljinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots. A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls and ’ sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in nook and Cranny of the state.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA), Ulema and Zakereen during the course of the processions will deliver special speeches, highlighting the great essence of the day. Security has been beefed up across the AJK including all three districts of the largest Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to maintain complete peace and order on Youm-e-Ashura. It may be added that complete exceptional sectarian harmony, cohesion and brotherhood prevail throughout the state.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is of exceptional significance in the Islamic history for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day. In Mirpur district, the local administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining peace during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sadaat Colony on 10th of Muharramul Haram, the official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul’jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP

The SSP said that adequate exceptional security arrangements had been made by the district administration including police through the due deployment of police and other officials of the law enforcement agencies to maintain complete peace and order on this sanctified day.