ISLAMABAD - Rescue and relief efforts continued in the flood-hit areas of Karachi by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy as Pakistan Army engineers cleared COD underpass on Shahrah-e-Faisal for traffic.

Sharing details on the Karachi flood update, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Saturday said that the work on KPT underpass was in progress. Availability of basic commodities including ration items were being ensured through mobile teams at badly-affected areas while dewatering at multiple locations continued to ensure civic facilities for the residents, said the ISPR press release.

It further said that the Army’s mobile recovery vehicles were deployed at various choke points to shift vehicles stuck in flood, to keep flow of traffic. Furthermore, 32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps established in coordination with civil administration were busy in helping people in distress in various parts of Karachi. Cooked meals is being provided to the stranded people in the flood-hit areas while, 3 Army field medical facilities have been established at Qayyum Abad, Sarjani and Sadi Town. Army doctors and paramedics were providing immediate emergency medical care to the flood victims, according to the ISPR.