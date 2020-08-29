Share:

ISLAMABAD-Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement. He was 43. The actor passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. They did not specify when he died. ‘It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,’ the family said. ‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.’ The family revealed several of Boseman’s recent films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, were filmed ‘during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.’