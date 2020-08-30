Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Paty (BNP-Mengal) has one again refused both the main opposition parties to join their camp in the centre.

The senior members of opposition factions have met BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and made a failed attempt to convince him to join opposition benches, said parliamentary sources. BNP- Mengal chief recently conveyed both the government and the opposition that his party would prefer to sit independent in the national assembly.

Talking to The Nation, BNP-Mengal leader gave the impression that his party had experienced working with both opposition and the government parties.

They would prefer to act independent in the lower house of parliament. “ We would participate in the legislative business but take decision on legislation as per our understanding,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Speaker National Assembly also formed a committee to address the reservations of Balochistan related parties but it could not yield any positive results.

BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal ,over four months ago, expressed his displeasure for not fulfilling promise about his party’s six point agenda by the govt.