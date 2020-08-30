ISLAMABAD          -     Balochistan National Paty (BNP-Mengal) has one again refused both the main opposition parties to join their camp in the centre.

The senior members of opposition factions have met BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and made a failed attempt to convince him to join opposition benches, said parliamentary sources. BNP- Mengal chief recently conveyed both the government and the opposition that his party would prefer to sit independent in the national assembly.

Talking to The Nation, BNP-Mengal leader gave the impression that his party had experienced working with both opposition and the government parties.

They would prefer to act independent in the lower house of parliament. “ We would participate in the legislative business but take decision on legislation as per our understanding,”  he said.

 Several people hospitalised after drinking unhygienic drink

It may be mentioned that Speaker National Assembly also formed a committee to address the reservations of Balochistan related parties but it could not yield any positive results.

BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal ,over four months ago, expressed his displeasure for not fulfilling promise about his party’s six point agenda by the govt.