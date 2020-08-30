Share:

KARACHI -: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar on Saturday said with help of Edhi volunteers, the two bodies, swept away with floodwater, had been recovered from Korangi Crossing River. He further said the five motorcycles had also been recovered. Still there were some bodies in the river that were swept away with floodwater; he said.

Sindh government disappointed the people, he said urging Chief Minister to visit the Korangi areas and help the rain-affected people there. “We also appealed governments to come forward and extend all kinds of support these people affected by rain, “he said.

City reeling from after-effects of rain: The city is still reeling from the after-effects of the rainfall as residential complexes in many areas of the city remain submerged in rainwater, even two days after the record downpour.

The areas which are currently affected include neighbourhoods in Clifton and Defence, PECHS society, several housing societies in Scheme 33, Orangi Town, Surjani and other areas.

“We have more than two feet of water on the ground floor of our residential complex,” said Muhammad Faisal, who lives at PECHS Colony near Shahra-e-Faisal Colony.

All our furniture and other commodities had been destroyed in the rain, he said, adding that at one point he and his family had rainwater up to their necks in their house and had to move to the upper storey to save themselves. “No one has approached us,” he said, demanding the government pay for their losses. Several societies in KDA Scheme-33 are also facing a similar situation, although with less severity, after the authorities diverted water from Lath Dam to the area, causing flooded roads. “We do not have electricity, we cannot move out due to around one feet of water outside,” said a woman living at PCSIR society in the area.