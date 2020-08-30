Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi called Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing the mutual cooperation in the housing, industries, trade and business sectors, were discussed during the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that close liaison will be maintained to promote mutual cooperation. The UAE Ambassador lauded the steps and effective strategy adopted to curb coronavirus. He said that the Punjab Government has adopted best policy to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have excellent friendly ties. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are being set up in Punjab.

Work has been started on two Special Economic Zones whereas, the foundation stone of the third SEZ in Bahawalpur will soon be laid.

A new city will be established at the Ravi River near Lahore which will resolve pollution and lowering the groundwater levels problems of Lahore.

Buzdar invited UAE investors to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) Project and assured that special facilities would be provided. He said that UAE investment companies would be welcomed in Punjab.

He appreciated the cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in the development and progress of Pakistan.

He also lauded UAE’s cooperation in education, health and other sectors. He said that government’s initiatives to deal with coronavirus have yielded fruitful results and the situation in Punjab is under control.

The Punjab government has increased its capacity for conducting corona tests. He said that measures are being taken to open educational institutions after Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that there is a conducive environment for national and international investors in Pakistan. Government has planned to start Sheikh Zayed Hospital II in Rahim Yar Khan.

On the invitation, Usman Buzdar said that he will visit the United Arab Emirates at the earliest.