China and France will uphold multilateralism to promote international cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and confronting global challenges, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Laurent Fabius, president of France's Constitutional Council, agreed during their meeting here on Saturday.

Wang said the Sino-French ties have maintained a strong momentum of development under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state.

"Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Chinese and French governments and peoples have been working side by side and helping each other," said Wang.

He suggested that the two countries should, with regular COVID-19 containment measures in place, further deepen strategic mutual trust, resume exchanges and cooperation in all fields in an orderly manner, and continue to explore new areas of cooperation to inject more stability into the economic recovery of both countries and the world as a whole.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons to defeat the pandemic, the Chinese foreign minister stressed.

Facing the still severe epidemic situation, Wang said, China is willing to continue with France and the European Union (EU) to firmly uphold multilateralism and safeguard the current international system and international order, enhance international solidarity in fighting the pandemic and help African countries to achieve accessibility and affordability of vaccines.

China will work with France and the EU to implement well the Paris Agreement on climate change, and play an exemplary role in promoting good interaction and win-win cooperation among major forces, he added.

Fabius recalled the time when he was France's foreign minister working with China in facilitating the Paris Agreement on climate change and the comprehensive agreement on the Iran nuclear issue, and expressed deep regret over the unilateral withdrawal from the treaties.

He noted that as defenders of the current international multilateral order, France, the EU and China should maintain the main theme of multilateral cooperation, lead the international community to take positive action, strengthen international collaboration on the COVID-19 vaccine, and confront global challenges including climate change, making contributions to world peace, progress and prosperity.

France is the fourth leg of Wang's ongoing European tour, which has taken him to Italy, the Netherlands and Norway and will also take him to Germany.