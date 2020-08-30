Share:

KARACHI - Underpasses at Punjab Chowrangi and Clifton of the city still showing picture of a pool, as authorities failed to drain out the rainwater after heavy rainfall on Saturday.

As per details, underpass at Punjab Chowrangi is submerged with rainwater for the last three days, while three vehicles can also be seen stuck in the water. KPT underpass of Clifton is showing the same picture as Punjab Chowrangi underpass.

Meanwhile, traffic has been suspended from Boat Basin to Qayyumabad due to flooded roads, while basements of various markets including Zainab and others also remain inundated.

Shopkeepers are draining out the rainwater from the markets on their own in a move to save their goods and business. On the other hand, several roads of the city are also flooded with rainwater and garbage, which is causing problems for the commuters.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of monsoon in Karachi from today.