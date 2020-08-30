Share:

The death toll in torrential rains that had been lashing Pakistan in separate spells since June, has risen to 134, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report.

Sharing the data of casualties from June 15 to Aug. 29 on its website, the authority said Saturday that rescue and relief operations are being carried out in the affected areas by concerned departments of the government, army and non-governmental organizations.

Northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst hit where 48 people were killed and 42 others injured in the rain-related incidents, the authority said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah told a press conference on Friday that 80 people were killed in rains in the province with 47 fatalities in provincial capital Karachi alone.

He said 604-mm rainfall was recorded in Karachi during August, breaking years-long record of heavy rains in the city during the month.

The rains caused a disastrous situation in southwest Balochistan province where scores were left homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods triggered off by lashing rains.

The NDMA has provided tents, food items, blankets, mosquito nets, among others, in the affected areas.

The authority said scattered thunderstorms and rain with isolated heavy falls are also expected in parts of the country on Sunday.

The monsoon winds are the major source of downpour in the country during the months of July-September. The rains also cause destruction in the country almost every year, inundating low-lying areas and sweeping away houses located near river banks.

This year, the meteorological department forecast more than usual rains during the ongoing season, and concerned departments have issued advisories for the general public to take self-precautionary measures.