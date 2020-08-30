Share:

ISLAMABAD-Effective security arrangements of the police on occasion of Muharram ul Haram Saturday brought great success for the force as no untoward incident happened and strict patrolling as well as policing helped in ensuring peaceful organising of various processions and religious gatherings in the city.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the efforts of Operations Division, Security Division, Traffic Police, Special Branch and Headquarters for making effective arrangements and also thanked other law enforcement agencies and relevant stake-holders in successful implementation of the security plan.

According to details, as many as 4,000 personnel of the police performed security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram (9th Muharram) and all the processions culminated peacefully.

A total of 458 cops including one SP, two DSPs, 15 inspectors performed duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes. In last nine days, all processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the security plan, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials themselves visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. The police officials guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Close liaison was maintained with peace committees and organisers of majalis and processions.

Cooperation of organisers was ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Hundreds of religious gatherings (majalis) and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed.

Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events in connection with Muharram ul Haram.

“Whether there is challenge during coronavirus or of security, Islamabad police performed effectively,” IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said adding that all out efforts would be made to come upto the expectations of the people.