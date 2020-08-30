Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a total of 35 passengers at New Islamabad International Airport, who were deported by Turkey on Saturday. All the deportees were moved to Passport Cell for further investigation.

According to details, the immigration department of Turkey deported as many as 54 Pakistanis who reached Turkey either on bogus documents or by other illegal ways. The passengers were deported from Istanbul to Islamabad via TK-710 and QR-632, they said adding that the FIA Immigration Department released 18 others after checking their documents.

An official told media that during initial investigations, it was revealed that the passengers had travelled to Turkey via the land route for entering in Europe without any travel documents. The men were arrested by Turkish authorities and deported to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, FIA officials were making efforts to nab the agents who sent the men to Turkey through illegal ways.