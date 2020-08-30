Share:

Israel is holding behind-closed-doors talks with Arab leaders on establishing bilateral ties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, following talks with Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brian.

Earlier this month, Israel signed a landmark agreement brokered by the United States that paved the way for establishing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, making the Gulf monarchy the third Arab country to forge ties with Israel.

There are many more unpublicised meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders to normalise relations with the state of Israel", Netanyahu said.

Kushner and O'Brien arrived in Israel to discuss the country’s normalisation of ties with the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the signing of an agreement earlier this month on the establishment of full diplomatic ties.

The deal, announced on 13 August by US President Donald Trump, also paves the way for an exchange of embassies and the conclusion of a number of treaties in various fields of cooperation.

On Saturday, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree on abolishing the economic boycott of Israel, allowing companies and individual entrepreneurs in the UAE to conclude trade and financial agreements with Israeli businesses, while Israel can export any goods and products to the UAE.