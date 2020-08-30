Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has clarified that the JI is not in favor of any in-house change or minus-one formula rather its struggle revolves around overhauling the entire system. In a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday, he reiterated that ruling and so-called mainstream opposition parties were the sides of the same coins and service of the masses never was their agenda. He said that the JI believed in across the board accountability and fair and transparent elections. Without achieving these objectives, he added, the country could not be put on the path of development. But, he regretted, the ruling elite never paid attention on the strengthening of the institutions in past 72 years.