ISLAMABAD-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have added to their real estate holdings with a stunning new mansion in Los Angeles. The 26 year old pop star and the 23 year old model shelled out a whopping $25.8 million for their new home, located in the exclusive Beverly Park gated community. Their new home has almost double the square footage of their current Beverly Hills home, which Justin looked eager to sell back in October. The new home will put the Biebers across the street from Magic Johnson, and other celebrities including Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington all live in the neighborhood.

The home was built back in the 1980s and previously sold in 2015 for $16.5 million. The most recent owner launched a multi-million dollar remodeling project before selling for almost $10 million more than he paid.