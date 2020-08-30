Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Muharram-ul-Haram commemorates the glorious sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) for upholding of Islam.

Incident of Karbala gives us the lesson that forces of evil have to face defeat while Islam will remain forever.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) upheld the truth and did not bow before evil.

The grief of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala will remain forever. He said that the great sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala have revived the universal principles of Islam including patience, tolerance and sacrifice till the Day of Judgment.

The battle between truth and falsehood in Karbala teaches Muslims to wage Jihad against oppression and evil.

The battle between good and evil has been going on for many decades in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives and fulfilling the greatest tradition of Karbala.

The tyrant Modi has perpetrated brutality and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir and has become the Yazeed of the present era. The day is not far away when the sacrifices of the martyrs will bear fruits and the name of Modi will be erased from history.

He said that the glorious sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in the Karbala are a beacon for us.

The journey of the martyrs of Karbala, their courage and immortal sacrifices will continue to provide encouragement and enthusiasm to the oppressed nations till the end of the time.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, with his deeds and actions taught us to raise the voice for truth and protect human values. He said that the struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) is an everlasting message of being strong against oppression.

Directs peaceful atmosphere be ensured at any cost on Ashur Buzdar on Saturday visited the central control room at the Civil Secretariat to monitor the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Chief Minister also inspected different sections of the central control room. Additional Secretary Home briefed the Chief Minister about the security arrangements.

Usman Buzdar said that majalis and processions held across the Punjab have been geotagged and Pakistan Army and the Rangers have been called for the assistance in security arrangements.

Majalis and processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras. He directed that a peaceful atmosphere should be ensured at any cost.

He directed to observe route and punctuality for Majalis and processions.

He directed members of Peace Committees to play a vibrant role for promoting religious harmony. He said that there will be no compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable material and indiscriminate action should be taken on violation. He said that code of conduct should be ensured at any cost. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and all energies and capabilities should be utilised for maintaining law & order.

He said that more than two lac 40 thousand police officers and officials will perform duty in Punjab. Whereas, 676 places across the province have been declared sensitive and security has been made alert.

He said that a timely meal should be provided to the on duty police personnel. He said that today (Ashura day) police, administration and other agencies should display ideal cooperation.

He said that law enforcement agencies should maintain close liaison with each other. Police officials should remain on duty till the peaceful dispersal of the processions.

The Chief Minister appreciated the arrangements made in the central control room and praised the performance of the officers and staff. He directed them to perform their duties wholeheartedly.

Chief Minister was briefed that special arrangements have been made for CCTV coverage, dashboard and media monitoring in the central control room.

He was further informed that digital monitoring of 37,562 and 9,717 processions are being carried out throughout the province.

Central control room has been linked with divisional and district control rooms. Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary to CM, Special Secretary (Home), Secretary Information and concerned authorities were present on the occasion.