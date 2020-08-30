Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmiris, following the footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), refused to bow before the Indian brutalities. Addressing at 42nd Hussania Conference held in Multan on Saturday, he said the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain taught us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against oppression. He said that unarmed Kashmiris had given the message to India that their destination was freedom. He said that Muharram Congregations and Majalis were banned in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the International Community and Human Rights organizations to force India to stop aggression in IIOJK. Foreign Minister said that Muslims of entire world were commemorating in Muharram the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for the revival of Islam.