Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited Central Control Room at Home Department and reviewed security measures being taken to ensure peace during Muharram.

KP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was briefed about overall security situation and steps taken for peaceful observance of Muharram.

It was told that security cordon had been enhanced in all districts and foolproof arrangements had been made. Control Rooms had also been established in KP districts and were being connected with Central Control Room to avoid any untoward incident. Muharram processions were being watched through CCTV cameras and drones while special arrangements had been made to monitor routes of procession in sensitive areas.

Mahmood Khan expressed satisfactions over security arrangements and directed foolproof security on 10th of Muharram.