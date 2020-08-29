Share:

ISLAMABAD-Her recent social media post from the rooftops of Paris, France did not exactly go over well with fans. But Kylie Jenner nonetheless pushed ahead with her European adventure, when she was seen with companions including Zack Bia and Fai Khadra on a visit to the world-famous Louvre Museum. The 23 year old makeup mogul wore a chic black ensemble for this most recent outing in the City of Light, complete with a cropped black leather jacket and roomy grey jeans. Kylie used the jacket, which featured a long strap hanging from the waist, to cover up the busty patterned halter top she was seen modeling earlier on Instagram. The younger sister to Kim Kardashian let her chocolate brown hair hang loose, and she covered her nose and mouth with a sensible black face mask. Jenner carried a grey snakeskin purse under her shoulder. She wore clunky-looking black boots, and was surrounded by a phalanx of guards in addition to her friends.One female companion in particular who accompanied Kylie complemented her well in a beige trench coat, as the group walked along in the ages-old courtyard of the palatial art museum.