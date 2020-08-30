Share:

Football star Lionel Messi told FC Barcelona that he would not show up for coronavirus testing on Sunday, according to Catalan radio station RAC1 reporter Gerard Romero.

On Saturday, Romero tweeted that “Messi communicated to Barca that he wouldn’t appear for the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test on 30 August prior to the start of the new season”.

The move comes after Messi sent a legal notice to Barcelona's board by burofax on 25 August about his intention to unilaterally break his contract and leave the club.

The football star has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021 with a clause to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.

Shortly after Barcelona confirmed that Messi had notified them about his desire to leave the Catalan club, fans started to crowd outside the Camp Nou to show support for the player and beg him to stay.