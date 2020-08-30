Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service will remain partially suspended on 10th Muharram.

The decision was taken as a security measure.

The metro bus service from Srinagar Highway to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad remained suspended. The route from Saddar, Rawalpindi to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station was operational.

According to the notification, on Sunday – 10th Muharram – the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi city’s jurisdiction. The bus service will remain operational in Islamabad from IJP Section to Pak Secretariat.