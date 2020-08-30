Share:

LAHORE - Mobile service has been suspended on Saturday in several districts of Punjab including Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Rawalpindi on the occasion of Ashura.

The service will remain shut till 07:00 PM. 81 processions – from different Imam Bargahs – and 166 majalis are scheduled in Multan. Nine processions and 35 majalis have been declared extremely sensitive.

Main procession will be carried out from Mumtazabad Imam Bargah after Zuhr prayer and is amongst the most sensitive. Mourners from across the South Punjab have reached Multan.

Police have deployed 2,464 personnel for the security of the leading procession and aerial surveillance is also being conducted. Three companies of the Pakistan Army and five of the Rangers have also been reserved for security purpose.