Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator MCL, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, said that more than 8,000 police security personels and more than 12,000 municipal staff of MCL would perform duties for city’s main Muharram procession today (Ashura, 10th Muharram).

He said that all arrangements had been satisfactory during Muharram and 10 Muharram arrangements were complete and reviewed.

He said Covid-19 preventive measures, awareness boards had been produced along the route of main procession commenced on from Nisar Heveli and will be ended on evening of 10 Muharram at Karbala Gamay Shah, Lahore.

He said that Army and Rangers had also been deployed. He said that administration and management of procession would get completed the procession within time.

He expressed that whole procession would be monitored by provincial control room, Punjab Safe City and District level. He said that more than 9,00 rescuers from Rescue 1122 were deputed for the procession.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, also visited main procession route in Sheikhupura, paid a visit of Sheikupura Panahgah and DHQ hospital.

He checked the arrangements in DHQ hospital for procession. He said that arrangements in Panahgah for needy persons must be on standards set by Government. DC Sheikhupura Asghar Joya and DPO Sheikhupura also accompanied him during his visit of Sheikhupura.